Report: Only 13 States Aligned with Democrat Party on Direct Taxpayer Funding of Abortion

A new interactive state abortion funding map demonstrates that only 13 states have intentionally funded abortions and abortion providers with taxpayer dollars, suggesting the Democrat Party’s abortion agenda is not popular with mainstream America.

On Tuesday, pro-family nonprofit Family Research Council (FRC) released an interactive map that tracks state funding of the abortion industry and its providers through the Medicaid, Title X family planning grant program, and direct state funding streams.

According to FRC’s map, only 13 states – most of which lie on the Northeast/Atlantic and West coasts – have taken steps to directly fund abortions and providers with taxpayer dollars: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

The Democrats’ 2020 platform states the party will ensure abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood is fully funded with taxpayer dollars and that low-income women will be able to obtain abortions at taxpayer expense:

Like the majority of Americans, Democrats believe that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion. We will restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides vital preventive and reproductive health care for millions of women, especially low-income women and women of color, and LGBTQ+ people, including in underserved areas. Democrats oppose and will fight to overturn federal and state laws that create barriers to women’s reproductive health and rights. We will repeal the Hyde Amendment, and protect and codify Roe v. Wade.

As early as 2017, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said there is no room in his party for pro-life individuals.

“Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” Perez said, as the Huffington Post reported. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.”

A Marist poll released in January and sponsored by the Knights of Columbus found 60 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion within the United States, including 37 percent of those who identify themselves as “pro-choice.”

Additionally, 75 percent oppose taxpayer funding of abortion overseas, including 61 percent of “pro-choice” Americans.

FRC’s most current map, the fourth in a series of interactive pro-life maps, also shows that 23 states have either defunded or attempted to defund taxpayer-funded abortions.

Texas is the only state to have defunded or attempted to defund abortions in Medicaid, Title X, and state funding, and to also have been granted a waiver from the Trump administration to redirect Medicaid funds away from abortion providers.

According to the map, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi have laws that defund abortion providers in Medicaid, Title X, and state funding.