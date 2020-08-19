A CBS News story on Wednesday suggested Donald Trump Jr. promoted a rifle company owned by a “polygamous sect” member, when in reality the company posted pictures on Instagram of the president’s eldest son shooting its guns.

Pictures of Trump Jr. firing Desert Tech rifles appear on the Utah company’s Instagram page, which led CBS to publish a piece claiming he was promoting the company.

The CBS News story begins, “Amid a series of campaign appearances in Utah on July 24, Donald Trump Jr. took time to shoot Desert Tech rifles and appeared in promotional images for the company, which is owned by a prominent member of a polygamous sect.”

Here are the two Instagram photos of Trump Jr. on Desert Tech’s Instagram:

While Trump Jr. was shooting the rifles, and pictures of him do appear on the company’s Instagram page, his spokesman Andy Surabian said there is no way the president’s son was promoting the company and that he did not even know the owner before spending an hour shooting at the range.

“Don routinely gets offers from 2nd amendment enthusiasts from around the country to go shooting and it’s not uncommon for him to take them up on those offers when he’s able to,” Surabian said in a statement, and continued:

He had never met the owner of Desert Tech prior to going shooting with him, has no personal relationship with him, only spoke to him about shooting and CBS has no reporting to suggest that he did anything besides spend an hour or so on the gun range with the owner of a prominent gun company, yet they have decided to dredge up allegations from this man’s private life in a pathetic and transparent attempt to smear by association the President’s eldest son.

Interestingly, as Surabian noted on Twitter, CBS News cut off Surabian’s full statement that referenced how the network has totally and completely ignored former Democrat President Bill Clinton’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

“It says a lot about CBS News’s priorities that they would commit two investigative reporters to this nonsense, while still not having written a single story on their website about an alleged victim of known pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claiming that she saw former President Bill Clinton at Epstein’s infamous ‘pedophile island,’” Surabian said in the part of the quote that CBS News decided to cut from the article.

Surabian also tweeted in response to the CBS article that it was a “gutter level smear.”

Dishonest gutter level smear by @CBSNews. Don didn’t appear in a promotion, he got invited to go shooting & they posted a pic of it on their instagram. PS: They also refused to run my full statement. Maybe because I called CBS out for protecting Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein? https://t.co/OTGyyoJmB4 pic.twitter.com/t8ZcrLR0CS — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 19, 2020

On July 30, Breitbart News reported newly unsealed court documents allegedly showed that Bill Clinton appeared on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Michael Cernovich tweeted excerpts from one of the documents, claiming, “Bill Clinton is implicated by name by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims as having been at Pedophile Island.”

On August 18, Breitbart News reported the release of photos that show former President Bill Clinton getting a neck massage from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies.

