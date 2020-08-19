Kamala Harris DNC Speech: ‘There Is No Vaccine for Racism’

Sen. Kamala Harris spoke about the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, focusing on the racial disparities in deaths from the virus.

“While this virus touches us all, we gotta be honest, it is not an equal opportunity offender,” she said. “Black, Latino, indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately.”

Harris said that it was an effect of “structural racism” and “injustice” in the institutions of the United States.

“This virus, it has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other,” she said. “And let’s be clear, there is no vaccine for racism.”

Harris criticized President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, blaming him for the fear and misery that Americans were experiencing.

“The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing, we can do better, and deserve so much more,” she said. “We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better.”

She argued that Joe Biden would be a better president than Trump to end the coronavirus pandemic and end racial injustice.

“Right now we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she said. “Joe will be a president that will turn our challenges into purpose.”