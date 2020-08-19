Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) kicked off the third night of the Democrat National Convention with a divisive message pitting Democrats against Republicans despite their supposed platform of “unity,” encouraging progressives to ask themselves,” Why don’t they want us to vote?”

Harris delivered a brief message on the “importance of voting” as day three of the Democrats’ primetime lineup kicked off, characterizing the GOP as trying to stop Americans from casting their ballots in November — a false Democrat narrative fueled, most recently, by a U.S. Postal Service “mailbox conspiracy theory.”

“I know many of you plan to vote this year, but amidst the excitement and enthusiasm for this election, you’ve also heard about obstacles and misinformation and folks making it harder for you to cast your ballot,” Biden’s running mate said, casting American voters as victims of the GOP’s purported scheme to stifle the voice of the people.

“So I think we need to ask ourselves: Why don’t they want us to vote? Why is there so much effort to silence our voice?” she asked.

“And the answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better. When we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect in our country,” she continued.

“Joe and I want to make sure you’re prepared,” she added, encouraging the audience to come up with a “voting plan” and urging them to text “vote” to 30330, so Democrats can “help” them come up with a plan to vote.

Democrats have long pushed the false theory that Republicans seek to suppress voters, traditionally citing their insistence on basic voter ID laws. In recent months, Democrat Party leaders have shifted gears, proclaiming that the Trump administration, along with the GOP, is attempting to disenfranchise voters by speaking out against mass mail-in voting, which increases the risk of fraud, confusion, and error, as Breitbart News has extensively documented.

Ironically, Harris’s divisive message comes just two days following Monday’s convention theme, which supposedly centered around “unity.”