Report: 15 Shot Tuesday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Tuesday fatality was as 42-year-old man who was shot in the head in the middle of the afternoon. He was “in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street” when he was shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sun-Times reported Mayor Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago saw over 20 people shot on Monday, and two of them fatally.

The first of Monday’s fatalities was 29-year-old Kevin Garcia, who was shot in a drive-by incident “about 12:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.”

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Monday’s second fatality was an 18-year-old who was shot and killed around 11:45 p.m., “in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue.” The 18-year and another individual were shot when “multiple people got out of a white sedan” and opened fire.

The violence on Monday and Tuesday followed a weekend in which Chicago witnessed at least 50 people shot, five fatally.

Breitbart News reported at least 13 people were shot Monday alone in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia.

The Monday shootings in Philadelphia followed a weekend of violence in the city that left behind more than 30 victims. NBC Philadelphia reported that seven of the weekend shooting victims later succumbed to their wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.