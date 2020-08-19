Robbed and Beaten, 80-Year-Old California Man Dies

Roberto Flores Lopez has died after a month-long battle to survive the injuries sustained from an attack in a Superior Grocers restroom.

Lopez, grandfather of 17, was allegedly robbed and beaten by suspect Damaris Wade on July 7. After sustaining serious head trauma, a broken nose and jaw, and several broken ribs, he fought for his life in the ICU of a local hospital. “I just don’t understand how someone can brutally hurt an old man,” Cecilia Ramirez, the victim’s daughter, said at the time. “My dad’s 80 years old. He doesn’t hurt anybody.”

As of early Wednesday morning, an unnamed family member told local ABC affiliate Channel 7 that Lopez had passed away. The family will now reportedly seek further charges against 22-year-old Wade, who already faces a potential life sentence for attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury, and second-degree robbery.

Tamika White, 33, has also been arrested. She was allegedly at the store with Wade at the time of the attack. Lopez’ family started a GoFundMe on July 9 to assist with healthcare costs. As of the time of this writing, they are about $5,000 short of their $65,000 goal.