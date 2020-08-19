A video gaining steam on social media shows a woman in the middle of a heated confrontation with a JetBlue flight attendant who told the woman, who has six children, to deplane due to her maskless two-year-old, who can be heard crying in the background.

The video provides a glimpse of the chaotic scene around the tense conversation between a flight attendant and the family.

“You realize she’s two,” a woman told the stewardess.

“I do. And also, it’s not something that we can excuse,” she responded.

“Should I tie her hands? What should I do? Should I hold her hands?” a woman, presumably the mother, asked as the stewardess told her she had to deplane.

The mother explained that she has six children and paid for the seats, but the stewardess insisted on the family deplaning yet again. Tensions quickly escalated as others jumped into the conversation to defend the family.

At one point, the woman said that she would put a mask on the child, but the flight attendant said it was “already too late,” prompting even more chaos as the child could be heard crying in the background:

WATCH IT: Family thrown off @JetBlue flight for 2-year-old not wearing mask; when the mother stated she would force the toddler to wear a mask, there were still required to deplane pic.twitter.com/6s7AZqSHd7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

Yeshiva World News (YWN) reported that the plane’s captain “ordered the entire flight to deplane and exit” as frustrated customers reportedly continued defending the family.

“Meanwhile, the husband tells YWN that he is retaining a lawyer, and will immediately be filing a federal lawsuit against the airline,” the outlet added.

While all major airlines have some form of a mask mandate, JetBlue’s policy, which went into effect May 4, exempts young children who are “not able to maintain a face covering.”

The airline’s April 27 press release reads in part:

This new policy will require customers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning. Customers will be reminded of this requirement before their flight via email and at the airport by both terminal signage and announcements. Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement. [Emphasis added]

However, JetBlue appeared to update its mask policy on Wednesday afternoon under “coronavirus travel notices,” which now states that “all travelers 2 years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.”