Watch Live: Democrat National Convention, Day Three

Prominent Democrats such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama will speak at the third day of the Democrat National Convention Wednesday evening.
At 9:00 P.M. Eastern, the Democrat National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). While the convention is nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, most of the speakers will be participating virtually.
After Warren speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D)
- Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ)
- Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)
- Former President Barack Obama
The Democrat National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Thursday, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta, Georgia, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Andrew Yang, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are expected to speak.
