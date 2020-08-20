Failed Democrat presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang and Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus engaged in a short dialog Thursday evening at the fourth day of the Democrat National Convention (DNC), in which the two seemed to intentionally mispronounce Vice President Mike Pence’s name several times in what appeared to be a poorly executed joke.

The conversation went as follows:

“Hi, Andrew, I’m so glad to see you,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “So what did you think of Kamala Harris’ speech last night?”

“It was tremendous, I was so happy for her,” Yang replied.

“I know, me, too, she’s fabulous,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “I cannot wait to see her debate our current Vice President, Meeka Pints… or, uh, is it ‘Paints’?”

“It’s pronounced ‘Pahnce,’ I believe,” said Yang.

“Oh, some kind of weird foreign name?” reacted Louis-Dreyfus.

“Yeah, not very American sounding,” Yang responded.

“Yeah, that’s what people are saying, strongly,” said Louis-Dreyfus.

While the punchline of their joke was not very clear, social media users quickly took to Twitter to react to what they had witnessed.

“This was one of the cringiest things I’ve ever watched!” tweeted one user.

“‘Mike Pence’s name sounds foreign and not American lolololololol’ — Can’t say I was expecting to hear that at the DNC,” commented another.

“This was painful and beneath both of them,” said a third.

“What was that????” asked a fourth individual. “Is this actually what they consider normal conversation?”

“Lmao this is exactly why Trump will win,” tweeted another.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.