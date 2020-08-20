The Angel family of 23-year-old Matthew Denice is mourning his death on Thursday, marking nine years since he was killed by an illegal alien from Ecuador.

On August 20, 2011, illegal alien Nicolas Dutan Guaman of Ecuador was driving without a license when he ran a stop sign and struck Denice, who was riding his motorcycle in Milford, Massachusetts.

Rather than stopping, Guaman dragged Denice for a quarter of a mile.

Eyewitnesses tried to get Guaman to stop his vehicle. At the time, Denice was wedged in the wheel well and ultimately dragged to his death. Guaman’s six-year-old son was in the car with him at the time of the killing. Guaman had been working illegally.

In May 2014, Guaman was convicted of motor vehicle homicide, manslaughter by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child, failing to stop for police, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of a person.

For the Denice’s death, Guaman was sentenced to only 12 to 14 years in prison — making him potentially eligible for release in about six years. In 2016, Guaman attempted to have his conviction overturned.

Nine years later, Denice’s family is mourning his death.

“On this day 9 years ago my heart was shattered beyond repair when my son Matthew was taken from us,” Denice’s mother, Angel Mom Maureen Maloney posted on her Twitter account. “And I can’t help but wonder what his life would look like today.”

“Today we are asking for prayers for our VP [Maureen Maloney] who has to deal with yet another Angelversary of her son Matthew’s death, caused by an illegal alien,” the group Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) posted in a statement. “Matthew’s life mattered and we will never forget.”

Just as Denice’s family mourns his death, the Democrat National Convention (DNC) featured stories of illegal aliens on its third night of events this week. In two segments on Wednesday, the DNC advocated to stop deportations of border crossers and provide health insurance to foreign nationals.

Though no Angel Families were mentioned, a DNC segment told the story of illegal alien Alejandra Juarez, who was deported to Mexico in 2018 after twice crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 1998 and signing an expedited removal order. At one moment, Jaurez’s daughter, Estela, said President Trump “tore” her family apart. Jaurez and her children now live together in Mexico.

Denice’s family remains permanently separated from their loved one. “Illegal aliens have permanently separated us from our children,” Maloney wrote in 2016.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.