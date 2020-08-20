CLAIM: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said, “there is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee” at the Democrat National Convention (DNC) on Thursday evening.

VERDICT: False. There are major differences between mail-in voting and absentee voting. The two are not interchangeable. Benson said:

And let’s be clear, there is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee. Millions of Americans have been voting absentee for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff, they all vote by mail. In fact, in states like Colorado, Utah, and Oregon, voters have been voting by mail for years. Republicans and Democrats agree it is safe.

Despite Benson’s claim that mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same, they are not, as noted by establishment media outlets like the Washington Post.

Universal mail-in voting, as Democrats are advocating in multiple states, does not require a voter to request a ballot. Instead, every registered voter on a county or state’s voter rolls is mailed a ballot unsolicited.

In contrast, absentee voting requires a voter to request an absentee ballot before election day. In 34 states and Washington, D.C., voters do not need a reason to be mailed an absentee ballot. In other states, specific excuses are needed to be sent an absentee ballot.

