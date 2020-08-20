Joe Biden: America Facing ‘Four Historic Crises All at the Same Time’

Joe Biden (D) declared during his Democratic National Convention speech on Thursday that America is facing “four historic crises all at the same time,” citing the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis, mass calls for racial justice, and climate change.

“No generation ever knows what history will ask of it. All we can ever know is whether we’re ready when that moment arrives,” Biden said, stating that history has “delivered us to one of the most difficult moments America has ever faced.”

“Four — four historic crises all at the same time. A perfect storm,” the presidential hopeful said.

“The worst pandemic in over 100 years. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The most compelling call for racial justice since the 60s, and the undeniable realities and just accelerating threats of climate change,” he continued, asking if America is “ready” for the challenges.

“I believe we are. We must be. You know all elections are important. But we know in our bones this one is more consequential,” he warned.

The former vice president stated that the country remains in a time of “real peril” but tried to take an optimistic turn, speaking of the “extraordinary possibilities,” should the American people elect him as commander-in-chief.

“We can choose a path of being angrier, less hopeful, more divided. A path of shadow and suspicion, or — or we can choose a different path and together take this chance to heal, to reform, to unite,” he continued.

“A path of hope and light,” he continued, a promise reminiscent of former President Obama’s “Hope and Change” slogan.

“This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America’s going to look like for a long, long time,” he added, telling viewers that character, compassion, decency, science, and democracy are on the ballot in November.