Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered his presidential nomination convention speech on Thursday but made no mention of the leftist riots savaging many of America’s major cites.

Biden recalled meeting six-year-old Giana Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, whose death sparked the protests and rioting across the country.

“She looked into my eyes and said, ‘Daddy changed the world,'” Biden recalled. “Her words burrowed deep into my heart. Maybe George Floyd’s murder was a breaking point.”

Quoting Rep. John Lewis, Biden said that the protests had made America ready to “lay down the heavy burden of hate” and said it was time to “end the hard work of rooting out our systemic racism.”

“American history tells us that it has been in our darkest moments that we have made our greatest progress, that we found the light in this dark moment,” he said.

Biden recalled the Charlottesville riot in 2017 and said that Trump’s response to it inspired him to run for president.

“My father taught us that silence was complicity,” Biden said. “I could never remain silent or complicit.”

Biden criticized Trump for leading America into a “season of darkness”

“This is our moment. This is our mission,” he said. “May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here.”