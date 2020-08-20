Poll: President Trump and Joe Biden Tied in Battleground Minnesota

President Trump has tied up the presidential race in the battleground state of Minnesota, a Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday revealed.

Trafalgar Group’s survey, conducted August 15-18 among 1,141 likely general election voters, showed President Trump and Joe Biden in the midst of a dead heat in the North Star State. President Trump garnered 46.5 percent of the vote, compared to Biden’s 46.9 percent.

Less than two percent remain undecided:

MINNESOTA

Biden 47%

Trump 47%

Jorgensen 4%@trafalgar_group, LV, 8/15-18 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 20, 2020

Younger voters, who make up the 18-24 demographic, represented 9.7 percent of total respondents, followed by 25-34 (15.9 percent), 35-44 (16 percent), 45-64 (38.1 percent), and 65+ (20.2 percent).

The survey’s margin of error stands at +/- 2.98 percent.

While Minnesota has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1976, the tide could be turning as recent polls show Trump closing the gap. A July 23-25 Trafalgar Group survey showed Biden’s lead slipping to just five percentage points, 49 percent to 44 percent, and a July Morning Consult survey showed Biden up in the state by three percent.

The most recent Trafalgar Group poll also comes on the heels of this week’s Emerson College poll, which further affirmed Minnesota’s status as a battleground state, showing Biden up by just three percentage points — well within the 3.6 percent margin of error.

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up in Minnesota by single digits, 5.3 percent.

Hillary Clinton narrowly won Minnesota in the 2016 election, edging out Trump by 1.5 percent, or less than 45,000 votes.