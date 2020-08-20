Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) confirmed Thursday night, just before the last night of the Democratic National Convention, that she was completely snubbed by the party, despite being a Democrat presidential candidate and receiving delegates.

“You’re correct — I was not invited to participate in any way,” Gabbard tweeted, in response to an apparent supporter who reminded viewers that candidates who receive delegates traditionally are offered a speaking slot but Gabbard was not given a slot.

The supporter added: “Although I doubt she would have accepted, the lack of invitation once again exposes the blatant DNC bias and Hillary Clinton proxies that have pursued Tulsi this entire time.”

You're correct – I was not invited to participate in any way. https://t.co/zQBOQB8Zw7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 20, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper also tweeted that Gabbard told him that she was not invited and not given any explanation. He tweeted that she was currently on a plane headed to Alaska on an Army Reserve mission, and her office sent out a statement on the mission. Gabbard is a Hawaii Army National Guard captain.

Rep @TulsiGabbard tells me she was not invited to participate in the convention in any way, she was not told why. She’s currently on a plane headed to Alaska, on her way to an Army Reserve mission to help out a small Alaska Native tribe with some critical infrastructure issues. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 21, 2020

Gabbard delivered some of the most memorable moments during the Democrat debates, notably when she attacked now-Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris’s record on jailing people for marijuana possession while laughing during an interview on the Breakfast Club about smoking pot in college.

The DNC initially snubbed fellow Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang but reversed its decision. Yang spoke Thursday night, and had an awkward skit-like exchange with actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus that left viewers cringing.

Thank God this is the last night of the DNC. pic.twitter.com/nGr0ZAexo7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2020

