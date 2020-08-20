An airplane and mobile billboard trolled Joe Biden on Thursday, just hours before he is scheduled to accept the Democrat nomination for president.

A video posted on Twitter showed a plane with a giant banner trailing behind reading, “Joe Biden is losing it — Vote Trump 2020.”

A small plane is flying around Wilmington with a sign that says “Joe Biden is losing it” ahead of Biden’s speech tonightpic.twitter.com/NMJSgAgiOo — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a mobile video billboard truck was driving the streets of Wilmington, Delaware and parked outside the hotel where Biden will give his address to the Democratic National Convention:

One side read “Antifa for Biden” while another message said “Creepy Joe Biden” and showed him holding a small girl by the head as he sniffed her hair.

The truck parked outside the Hotel du Pont and played a portion of Biden’s remarks at a pool where he used to work:

Parked outside the Hotel du Pont ahead of Biden’s convention speech in Wilmington, DE. pic.twitter.com/T9B5XpIUCT — Justin Chermol (@justin_chermol) August 20, 2020

The DNC concludes tonight when Biden is expected to formally accept the nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November.

