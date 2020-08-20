Watch: DNC Builds Wall Around Supporters, Protestors at Biden Speech

On the final night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC), security walls were set up to barricade supporters and voters into a specific outside area to watch Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s speech.

The DNC set up the security walls that kept supporters and protesters barricaded into an area outside the Chase Center venue where Biden is speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday evening.

Supporters could be seen parked outside their vehicles, ready to watch Biden’s speech inside the barricaded area. Similar security walls were used at the 2016 DNC to keep progressive and conservative protesters away from the venue.

Joe Biden &/or Kamala Harris’s motorcade arrives at the convention in Delaware to DOZENS of supporters pic.twitter.com/dLxgwvnnET — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 21, 2020

As the DNC set up the security walls, Biden has vowed to end the construction of a border wall along the United States-Mexico border — the first time in nearly 15 years that construction of barriers to secure the region would be halted by a White House.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.