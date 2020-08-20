Watch Live: Democrat National Convention, Day Four

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination Thursday evening. Prominent Democrats such as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) will also speak at the fourth and final day of the Democrat National Convention.

At 9:00 P.M. Eastern, the Democrat National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). While the convention is nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, most of the speakers will be participating virtually.

After Booker speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE)

Andrew Yang

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM)

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke about the need to elect Biden as the next president.

Harris, Biden’s vice presidential nominee, claimed on Wednesday that Biden would “end” the coronavirus pandemic.

“Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure that we are prepared for the next one,” Harris said.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Democrat National Convention.