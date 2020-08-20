‘Zero-Tolerance’ Audio from Goodyear Training Session Revealed

New audio from a Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company plant training session on what is and is not acceptable in the workplace has been released and provides further details of what was discussed.

The audio, which was obtained by 13 NEWS-WIBW, is from a presentation out of Goodyear’s Topeka plant where a photo was leaked of a slide showing the company’s “zero-tolerance” policy. The slide deemed “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire,” and “Politically Affiliated Slogans or Material” as “unacceptable.” Slogans marked as “acceptable” to the company included “Black Lives Matter (BLM)” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).”

Throughout the audio, the unidentified speaker noted racial graffiti in the locker room and detailed “acceptable” messaging while at work.

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts, or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” said the speaker. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

According to the speaker, the rules were implemented in order to provide a better work environment to ensure “everybody feels good.”

“The rules around now what you can wear,” the speaker continued. “Let’s try and comply with these so you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do in this factory, in this factory right. We all work together to make tires that’s what we do. That’s what we get paid to do. So, let’s continue to do that and do the right thing and keep this place what it has always been, a good place to work.”

While the speaker did not directly address President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, which was shown on the slide, he dismissed political campaigns on both sides of the aisle.

“Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant,” he said.

Goodyear was met with national outrage earlier this week with the leak of the slideshow photo.

President Donald Trump reacted to the viral photo in a social media post, telling his supporters not to buy Goodyear tires.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

When asked whether he would be open to swapping the bulletproof Goodyear tires on the presidential limousine for another brand, President Trump told Fox News reporter John Roberts, “Yeah, I would do that, I would swap them out based on what I’ve heard.”