Barack Obama Shares Article Claiming Coronavirus ‘Defeated America’

President Barack Obama shared a story on Twitter from the Atlantic on Friday claiming the coronavirus had “defeated America.”

The story by the Atlantic writer Ed Kong was headlined, “How the Pandemic Defeated America”

“While other countries around the world have successfully managed this pandemic, we’ve seen things get worse,” Obama wrote. “It’s not too late for us to work towards recovery, but it’s going to require leaders with coherent plans to move us forward.”

Obama’s politically motivated message of doom ignored the data showing America continues successfully fighting the virus.

While the number of cases in the United States spiked in June and July, they are already coming down.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted the death rate from the virus would start diminishing.

“Hopefully this week and next week you’re going to start seeing the death rate really start to drop,” he said in an interview, noting that the Southern states had begun to “turn the tide” on the outbreak of the virus.