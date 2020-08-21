Democrat Tom Carper Rages at Staffer During Hearing: ‘F*ck, F*ck, F*ck!’

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), visibly angry that he lost his spot in line to question the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) chief during a hearing Wednesday, shouted out curses, unaware that his computer’s microphone was still live.

Carper apparently blew up at a staffer for failing to tap him when it was his time to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy testified Friday during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on USPS operations during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 election.

Below is a transcript of a snapshot of the hearing:

CARPER: Fuck, fuck, fuck. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK): I think Senator Carper is there, I think he’s trying to be able to queue it all up right now. CHAIRMAN RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Senator Carper, can you unmute? CARPER: I’m un-muted. JOHNSON: We don’t want to be on TV again.

John appeared to be referring to Carper’s profane outburst.

Carper went on to push the false claim that President Trump is trying to cripple the Postal Service to hurt Americans’ ability to vote. USPS has recently sent letters to 46 states and D.C., saying it may not deliver mailed votes in time for the election.

Friday’s hearing came as Democrats are reevaluating their push for mass mail-in voting beyond absentee ballots — an effort that USPS has said it is unable to handle, which may prevent tallying the votes by election day.

The cash-strapped Postal Service prompted at least some Democrats to reportedly reassess their mail-in voting plans just a few months before the election.

In recent days, other Democrats have been pushing a debunked conspiracy theory that Trump is trying to sabotage the USPS by taking mailboxes out of commission.

However, the USPS has been removing mailboxes for years, mainly from areas where people seldom use them.

Trump recently said he had directed his administration to “speed up” mail delivery.

“I have encouraged everybody to speed up the mail, not slow the mail,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

Democrats have also accused the president of trying to cripple mail-in voting by denying funding to USPS in the potential coronavirus relief package that lawmakers are currently debating.

Nevertheless, Trump recently said he is open to including additional funding for USPS in the potential bill. He has repeatedly warned mass-mail voting will be rife with errors and fraud.