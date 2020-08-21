Democrats Refuse to Condemn Riots, Crime During Convention

Democrats failed to condemn recent political violence and rioting across the nation, as they avoided the topic throughout the four days of the Democratic National Convention.

Former Vice President Joe Biden never mentioned the riots during his speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday evening. Nor did any other speaker.

Instead, Democrats talked about “peaceful protests” and claimed, falsely, that President Donald Trump had used “tear gas” to disperse demonstrators near the White House.

The only time violence was mentioned was in connection with riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 — with Biden repeating the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax.

The history of the civil rights movement also briefly described violence in the 1960s, as non-violent protesters were beaten by police — under the authority of Democrats, who ran the segregationist Jim Crow South.

Violent riots continued nightly in Portland, Oregon, throughout the DNC. One man was kicked in the head and left bleeding on the street by a left-wing rioter early Monday morning, before the convention began.

Previously, Democrats had claimed that the protests in Portland had been peaceful, and that President Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement to protect a courthouse was responsible for the escalation. But the rioting began before the feds’ arrival, and has continued since their withdrawal.

All federal courthouses were closed in Portland on Friday due to a threat involving a vehicle with explosives.

Democrats repeated the theme of “empathy” throughout their convention, but expressed no empathy for the victims of mob violence, for the businesses that have been looted across the nation during Black Lives Matter protests, or for police who have been injured trying to maintain law and order.

Crime has also soared in Democrat-run cities over the past several months as police have been forced to pull back from patrols, and have been demonized by local leaders who have joined calls to “abolish” or “defund the police.”

There was no empathy expressed for victims of crime at the DNC, either.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.