The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced on Thursday that he has asked the National Nuclear Security Administration and the agency’s Inspector General to look into “social workshops” white men were required to participate in to allegedly cure them of “racism, sexism, and homophobia.”

A spokesperson from Sec. Dan Brouillette issued a statement after author, writer, and researcher Christopher F. Rufo exposed the practice on social media and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called for a probe into the allegations.

“The Department of Energy (DOE) leadership did not have knowledge of or authorize the use of taxpayer dollars for the reported social workshops at the Sandia National Laboratories, or elsewhere,” the spokesperson’s statement said. “The Secretary has directed the NNSA, as well as DOE leadership, to initiate and expedited enterprise wide review of trainings that take place at all 17 labs, plants and sites to ensure equal treatment of all employees and contractors.”

“In addition, he has asked DOE’s Inspector General to initiate its own independent investigation,” the statement said.

Teaching based on critical race theory (CRT) — “The view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color” — is the ideology that drives these kind of “training sessions.”

And as Breitbart News reported, Rufo said he is dedicated to driving it out of the federal government.

“I am declaring a one-man war against critical race theory in the federal government and I will not stop my investigations until it is abolished from our public institutions,” Rufo said about his mission.

Rufo and Hawley tweeted about the latest development.

