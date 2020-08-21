President Donald Trump will hold a private funeral for his brother Robert Trump at the White House on Friday, according to reports.

The president has invited 200 people to attend the commemoration for his younger brother, ABC News reports, citing a source familiar with the funeral arrangements. The event will take place in the East Room of the White House.

Robert Trump died on Saturday, just hours after the president visited him in the hospital on Friday. His body will be driven to the White House from New York for the service.

Trump spoke about his brother and the proposed service to reporters on Monday.

“I think he’d be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much,” he said. “He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country.”