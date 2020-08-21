Residents of The Villages, a retirement community in the heart of the battleground state of Florida, held a golf cart parade in support of Joe Biden on Friday following the Democratic National Convention, which concluded Thursday night.

Fox News reporter Robert Sherman posted a video of the event showing a line of golf carts displaying Biden 2020 signs and honking their horns:

A golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden has just gotten underway here in The Villages. pic.twitter.com/wF7sJZpGv6 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

According to Sherman, organizers of the event believe they had roughly 300 golf carts participating in the parade.

“One Biden supporter I spoke with said she had no idea there were this many Democrats in her community, exclaiming ‘Where have they been?’ She added she doubts there’s a single Biden supporter on her street,” Sherman reported.

He also spoke to a Trump supporter who told him President Trump’s base in the community is “still strong”:

Update: organizers estimate that they had 300 golf carts in the parade. One Biden supporter I spoke with said she had no idea there were this many Democrats in her community, exclaiming “Where have they been?” She added she doubts there’s a single Biden supporter on her street. https://t.co/ih0ZK3vCuL — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

More photos from today’s golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden here in The Villages. Even with 300+ carts in attendance, one Trump supporter told me that @realDonaldTrump’s base here in The Villages is “still strong” and says everyone in his complex is voting for Trump. https://t.co/ih0ZK3vCuL pic.twitter.com/8aRlRZp6d2 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

Both Trump and Biden supporters we spoke with today in The Villages agree that the political climate here has gotten more tense, with both sides pointing fingers at the other. https://t.co/4UQinvpDL3 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

In recent weeks, Biden has falsely told seniors that President Trump is seeking to defund Social Security, declaring on August 10, “Donald Trump said that if he’s re-elected, he’ll defund Social Security”:

Donald Trump said that if he’s re-elected, he’ll defund Social Security. We can't let that happen. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 10, 2020

That declaration, as Breitbart News reported, is false:

Trump never said that. What he did say is that he wanted to make payroll tax cuts permanent if he was reelected. Payroll taxes, deducted from employees and employers, are the chief mechanism through which Social Security is funded. They are also controversial, since they act as a tax on work and hiring, and hit the poorest Americans. … In the past, Democrats — including Biden — have supported temporarily suspending the payroll tax. The Obama-Biden administration adopted that policy during the last recession, and President Barack Obama touted it on the campaign trail.

Furthermore, Trump said that his proposal for a temporary payroll tax cut will “have no impact on Social Security,” explaining that missing funds would come from the Treasury’s General Fund:

"This will have no impact on Social Security," Pres Trump just told reporters about his deferment of payroll taxes for eligible workers. Before boarding Air Force One to return to DC, he said funds will come out of the Treasury's General Fund to make up loss to Social Security. pic.twitter.com/vcP7S4lBo9 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 9, 2020

Despite that, Biden presented the false talking point yet again during Thursday night’s speech.

“For our seniors, Social Security is a sacred obligation, a sacred promise made. The current president is threatening to break that promise,” Biden claimed.

“He’s proposing to eliminate the tax that pays for almost half of Social Security without any way of making up for that lost revenue,” he added, giving seniors his word that he will “protect Social Security and Medicare.”

The golf cart parade comes as Trump supporters continue holding massive boat parades, or “Trumptillas,” in support of the president. Boaters tried to break the record for the largest boat parade last weekend at an event held near Florida’s Clearwater Beach as supporters sailed through the Pinellas Intracoastal Waterway. Guinness World Records is reportedly determining if the boat parade broke the world record. The current world record stands at 1,180 boats: