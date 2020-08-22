Donald Trump: Democrats at DNC Removed ‘God’ from Pledge of Allegiance ‘on Purpose’

Jill Biden and husband former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wear facemasks as they watch fireworks outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on August 20, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) …
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats on Twitter Saturday for removing the words “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose,” Trump wrote.

The president was referring to stories that the moderator leading the Muslim Delegates Assembly meeting during day two of the DNC skipped “under God” as he began a virtual conference by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Democrats included the phrase “under God” each day during the primetime evening events for the convention.

Trump warned Christians that Democrats would continue removing the mention of God in the public square.

“Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from – it’s done,” he wrote. “Vote Nov 3!”

