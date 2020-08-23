Twenty-four people were shot, three fatally, Friday through Saturday evening in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Saturday morning, just after midnight, when someone exited a “black Jeep” and opened fire on three people who were “standing outside of a residence in the 800 block of North Lorel.” Two males ages 26 and 37 years old were shot, as was a female 42-year-old female. The 26-year-old died from his wounds.

Roughly two hours later a 33-year-old male was shot in his head and stomach while standing on the front porch of a home. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

The third fatality was discovered around 5 a.m. Saturday, when police found “a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his head.” He was alive at the time and transported to Loyola Hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports a 43-year-old in the 2500-block of South Trumbull Avenue was shot multiple times about 90 mins after the third fatality. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported over 20 people were shot Wednesday alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. Fifteen people were shot Tuesday and the Sun-Times reported over 20 people shot on Monday, two of them fatally.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.