Donald Trump Releases Second-Term Agenda

President Donald Trump released his second-term agenda on Monday, sharing it in an email to journalists; he is promising more of the same policies he pursued during his first four years as president.
Trump wants to create more jobs, end Covid-19, defend police officers, end illegal immigration, and stop endless wars. The president also calls for passage of congressional term limits, school choice, and ending America’s economic reliance on China.
Here is the full list:
JOBS
- Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months
- Create 1 Million New Small Businesses
- Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America
- Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs
- “Made in America” Tax Credits
- Expand Opportunity Zones
- Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence
ERADICATE COVID-19
- Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020
- Return to Normal in 2021
- Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States
- Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics
END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA
- Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China
- Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China
- Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States
- No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China
- Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World
HEALTHCARE
- Cut Prescription Drug Prices
- Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System
- Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums
- End Surprise Billing
- Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions
- Protect Social Security and Medicare
- Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services
EDUCATION
- Provide School Choice to Every Child in America
- Teach American Exceptionalism
DRAIN THE SWAMP
- Pass Congressional Term Limits
- End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses
- Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States
- Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens
DEFEND OUR POLICE
- Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers
- Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers
- Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism
- Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice
- End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial
END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS
- Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition
- Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members
- Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks
- End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families
- Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers
- Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially
INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE
- Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars
- Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System
- Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network
- Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air
- Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans
AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY
- Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home
- Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share
- Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength
- Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans
- Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.