CLAIM: During the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday evening, Donald Trump Jr. said Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden “wants to bring in more illegal immigrants to take jobs from American citizens.”

VERDICT: True. Biden’s immigration plan would flood the United States labor market with newly legalized illegal aliens to compete against Americans.

“Biden also wants to bring in more illegal immigrants to take jobs from American citizens,” Trump Jr. said. “His open border policies would drive wages down for Americans at a time when low-income workers were getting real wage increases for the first time in modern history.”

Indeed, Biden is offering an immigration agenda that gives amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens who currently live in the U.S. Such a plan would flood the labor market with newly legalized illegal aliens who would immediately start competing for jobs against working- and middle-class Americans.

Biden’s plan also would increase legal immigration beyond the current historically high levels of about 1.2 million green card admissions a year and another 1.4 million temporary visa admissions a year.

Economists have found that Americans’ job opportunities and wages can be easily diminished by mass immigration.

One particular study by the Center for Immigration Studies’ Steven Camarota revealed that for every one percent increase in the immigrant portion of American workers’ occupation, their weekly wages are cut by perhaps 0.5 percent. This means the average native-born American worker today has his weekly wages reduced by potentially 8.75 percent as more than 17 percent of the workforce is foreign-born.

Mass immigration is a boon for giant corporations, real estate investors, Wall Street, university systems, and Big Agriculture, all of which can cash in on an economy that offers low wages to a flooded labor market.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.