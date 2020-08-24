Watch Live: Republican National Convention, Day One

Prominent Republicans such as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Donald Trump Jr., and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will speak on the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday evening.

At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.

After Dolan speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk

California public school teacher Rebecca Friedrichs

Montana businesswoman Tanya Weinreis

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Baltimore County Republican Central Committee member Kim Klacik

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Nurse practitioner Amy Ford Johnson

Dr. G.E. Ghali

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Former NFL player Herschel Walker

California businesswoman Natalie Harp

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA)

Andrew Pollack

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Trump Victory Finance Committee National Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Former Army Ranger and Pennsylvania 17th congressional district Republican candidate Sean Parnell

Maximo Alvarez

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Donald Trump Jr.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

The Republican National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and many other prominent Republicans will speak at the Republican convention.

