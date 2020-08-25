Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, DC, on Monday harassed diners seated on the patio of a Mexican restaurant and allegedly demanded they raise their fists, according to videos posted on social media.

A video showed one black female protester who entered the patio space of Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana on 14th Street NW and confronted a young white couple.

A video posted by RawsMedia on Twitter captioned: “Protesters says people who don’t raise there fist is a white supremacist.”

The protester can be heard screaming at the couple, “Is that why you don’t want to do it?” and “White supremacy!”

Two other diners are seen with their fists raised.

Cowbells and shouting can also be heard, as the crowd heckled the couple.

A staff member at the restaurant confirmed on Tuesday that about 200 protesters came to their restaurant on 14th Street the day before.

The incident was a part of a protest in D.C. in support of Jacob Blake, a black man in Wisconsin who scuffled with police before he was seen reaching into his car and then fired upon by police. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The shooting, however, has fueled already ongoing protests around the country by BLM and other associated groups.

Protesters in recent weeks have been increasingly targeting restaurant-goers, who now with COVID-19 restrictions, are sitting on patios accessible from the sidewalk.

Over the weekend, BLM protesters targeted Washington diners in other parts of Northwest DC, with one case leading to a physical confrontation.

Metropolitan police arrived shortly after the confrontation, and followed the protesters as they moved on to other restaurants.

Protesters also targeted diners in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Republican National Convention is being held this week.

