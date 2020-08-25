Kenosha, Wisconsin. How many people before this weekend’s riots and terrorism had ever heard of Kenosha, Wisconsin? I had. I grew up not far from there. It’s a small city of about 100,000 that feels like a small town.

And now the organized left have ravaged Kenosha. And if past is prologue, the terrorists will continue to ravage Kenosha. This will go on night after night after night because the Democrat Party and the establishment media are not only fine with it, they encourage it.

By now, we all know how this works…

A police officer does something and before all the facts are known, whatever this officer did is used as an excuse for the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter to swarm in — to burn, loot, assault, and terrorize.

Because Democrats run all of these cities, including Kenosha, nothing is ever done to stop it. Unless you count what Democrat Gov. Tony Evers did as doing something. As the riots were first breaking out Sunday night in Kenosha, Evers sided with the rioters.

“[W]e stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” the governor wrote as the left organized to do this…

Uptown Kenosha after the second night of BLM riots. https://t.co/hOCWXrsnoM pic.twitter.com/t1n39LkGKd — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 25, 2020

And this…

The idea that if you're against people burning down buildings and ruining the lives of individuals who have nothing to do with police violence just for catharsis, you're against racial justice, is so goddamn stupidhttps://t.co/QO1UQHlzVE — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) August 25, 2020

And this…

Rioter in #Kenosha knocks an elderly man to the ground while people are looting all around him. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hMb85QtRUr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 25, 2020

And this…

Dealership cars being smashed with baseball bats by mob #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/CHBGtn1UAz — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 25, 2020

Look at this video. It’s 66 seconds. You have 66 seconds.

This is no exotic, faraway place … This is Kenosha … This is your town. This is my town.

Prepare yourselves, because Joe Biden’s Brownshirts and the Democrat Party’s Brownshirts and the corporate media’s Brownshirts are laying in wait … All these marauders are waiting for is for one of your local police officers to make one mistake or make one perceived mistake or even do something wrong.

It doesn’t matter, because whatever it is — even of it’s a Hands Up, Don’t Shoot hoax — that’s the dinner bell for the left-wing terrorists; that’s the sound of the starting gun to destroy and pillage and burn and beat.

You see, the police aren’t the target — we are.

The police are the excuse.

These monsters are targeting our homes and our small businesses.

The true target are the hard-working, law-abiding middle class who cannot be corrupted like the ambitious rich, who cannot be embittered like the poor — because we just want to be left the hell alone. We are what these socialist revolutionaries — and that’s what they really are — call the bourgeois.

Well, you might want to be left alone, but they are not going to leave you alone.

They were already moving into residential neighborhoods, and now they have found an excuse to raze a little place called Kenosha.

This is only the beginning.

Right now they are looking for an excuse to raze your town.

And pretty soon they will realize that with the political media firmly on their side and with the Democrat Party firmly on their side, they don’t need an excuse.

The marauders will organize against you just because they can.

Never in my lifetime have we seen anything like this. Not even during the ’60s.

Oh, sure, we’ve seen violence. What we have never seen, though, is a major political party and the news media side with and openly encourage the violence.

Take this threat seriously.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.