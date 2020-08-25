Watch Live: Republican National Convention, Day Two

Prominent Republicans such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and Eric Trump will speak on the second day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) Tuesday evening.

At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Norma Urrabazzo, a pastor at the International Church of Las Vegas and executive board member of the National Latino/Latina Commission (NLLC). While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.

After Urrabazzo speaks the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer

Former FBI agent Richard Beasley

Founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners, Inc. Jon Ponder

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Coast Guard Captain Jason Joyce

Minnesota dairy farmer Cris Peterson

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow

CEO and President John Peterson of Schuette Metals

Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of Bill Graham

Eveleth, Minnesota Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich (D)

Pro-Life advocate Abby Johnson

Nicholas Sandmann

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Tiffany Trump

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R)

Albuquerque, New Mexico Detective Ryan Holets

Florida Liuetenant Gov. Jeannette Nunez

Eric Trump

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

First Lady Melania Trump is also slated to make an appearance.

On Monday, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Matt Gaetz (R-OH), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Vernon Jones, a Georgia Democrat state Rep., said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday that the Democrats are “infected” with the “pandemic” of “bigotry, socialism, and anti-law enforcement bias.”

The Republican National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and many other prominent Republicans will speak at the convention.

