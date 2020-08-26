During the third evening of the Republican National Convention (RNC), Sam Vigil, an Angel Husband, said President Trump’s “Operation Legend” helped find his wife Jaqueline’s suspected illegal alien killer after months of investigating.

In November 2019, Jacqueline was leaving her Alberquerque, New Mexico, home when she was murdered in her driveway in her car with plans to go to the gym. Vigil was the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers and worked at a daycare center.

Vigil said that after eight months of investigating and no suspects identified, Trump’s Operation Legend stepped in to help — most recently tracking down an illegal alien whom they believe shot and killed Jacqueline.

“There is a hole in my heart since my beloved wife Jackie was taken from me,” Vigil continued:

Help arrived when President Trump launched Operation LeGend in July of this year. Almost immediately, the FBI took over Jackie’s case. In a matter of days, they arrested four men. The fifth – the suspected killer – is in a Texas jail on unrelated charges. He is an illegal alien with a criminal record. He had been deported in September and had come back in October to terrorize our community. I am extremely grateful to President Trump and the FBI for their efforts to deliver justice for Jackie and all the other innocent victims of violent crime. I am honored to support the President because he is supporting us. I know he will never stop fighting for justice, for law and order, and for peace and security in our communities.

Luis Talamantes, a three-time deported illegal alien, has been named a suspect in Jacqueline’s murder but has not yet been formally charged. Talamantes, according to an FBI affidavit, was searching for cars to break into the day Jacqueline was murdered.

Talamantes’ criminal record reveals that the illegal alien has been charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and firing a firearm from a moving vehicle since 2008. Law enforcement officials claim he has ties to a prison gang.

In the coming weeks, Talamantes will be sentenced for illegal re-entry charges. Law enforcement officials said that sentence will not impact the Vigil murder case.