Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX) joined SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Daily where he claimed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was attempting to sabotage efforts to recover amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The short answer is very, very well,” Brady said when asked how recovery efforts in Texas were doing. “Phase 1 and Phase 2 went really well.”

Brady also noted the hospitalization numbers, which he said have dropped significantly. “We’ve bent the curve on the number of hospitalizations.”

“If this were a fight, a boxing match, between Joe Biden and Donald Trump about who can recover this economy and get people back their jobs, this would be a first-round knockout for President Trump,” Brady said, noting President Trump’s accomplishments on tax reform and claiming Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama’s economic recovery was the “slowest in our lifetime.”

“Growth was slow, paychecks were flat for all eight years,” Brady continued. “Every month we saw another U.S. company move their jobs in manufacturing overseas. And when Joe Biden was leaving office, most Americans thought they were still in a recession. President Trump changed all of that.”

“Democrats, unfortunately, I think in Congress, what I’ve seen is Nancy Pelosi sabotaging this recovery, the refusal to extend our paycheck protection program for small businesses and helping our workers reconnect with their jobs,” Brady said, adding that Republicans want to make sure those that are unemployed now are not “permanently unemployed.”

Brady went on to say that Democrats are not “interested” in recovering America’s economy under President Trump’s leadership.

“[Democrats] are not interested, unfortunately, in getting this economy back, up to strength,” Brady said. “Look, we’ve already passed the largest emergency aid package in American history through those first four bills. What we need now is not trillions more, just good, smart economic policy made a part of that.”

To listen to Brady’s full interview on America’s recovery efforts and Democrat refusal, click here.