President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had finally accepted his offer to send federal forces to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to stop violent riots.

“TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump said his White House team spoke with Evers on Wednesday.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.”

Evers announced Wednesday afternoon that he would increase the deployment of National Guard troops to 500 after he deployed 250 troops on Tuesday evening.

It is unclear whether the president is sending additional federal law enforcement, such as agents from the Department of Homeland Security, to Wisconsin to help quell the riots or just additional National Guard troops.

Evers turned down an offer of federal law enforcement assistance from the White House on Tuesday before two people were shot and killed and one person was shot and injured.

“We have a National Guard standing by that if the general for the National Guard needs additional help, we’re there to do it,” Meadows said in an interview Tuesday on Fox News. “But today, that request was denied by the governor.”