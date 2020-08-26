White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday spoke at the Republican National Convention about President Donald Trump, endorsing him for reelection.

McEnany spoke about working for Trump as the new mother of a now nine-month-old daughter

“I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald J. Trump’s America,” she said.

She spoke about her values, the importance of God in the public square, respect for life, and safe neighborhoods, and she said that Trump would continue fighting for them.

“I choose to work for this president for her,” she said. “When I look into my baby’s eyes, I see a new life, a miracle for which I have a solemn responsibility to protect.”

McEnany also spoke about choosing to have a preventative mastectomy, recalling that she was “blown away” that Trump called her personally to check in on her after the surgery.

“I can tell you that this president loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions, and supports working moms,” she said.

Since becoming press secretary, McEnany said she witnessed, personally, the president’s love for the American people, calling parents who lost children to crime, writing to loved ones of fallen soldiers, fighting for Americans who lost their jobs.

“The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you,” she said. “I see it every day.”