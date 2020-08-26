Kenosha: Illinois Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse Charged with Murder for Fatal Shooting

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two people during the Tuesday night riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Insider.com reports that Rittenhouse is from Antioch, Illinois, and was allegedly armed with an AR-15 Tuesday night. He allegedly “crossed state lines to stand guard outside businesses during unrest stemming from the… [August 23, 2020] police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people Tuesday night, two of whom succumbed to their wounds. The incident was captured on amateur cell phone footage and quickly went viral.

USA Today’s Nick Penzenstadler tweeted:

Court records show he's been assigned a public defender and will appear for extradition hearing on 8/28 — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) August 26, 2020

Although there were numerous armed civilians, an eyewitness described Rittenhouse as “more erratic and ‘on edge’ than the others.”

A Getty Images photographer appears to have captured a photo Rittenhouse earlier in the day, though he is not identified in its caption.

He briefly spoke to The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer the night of the shooting, saying he was “protecting” local residents’ property — and declaring that he and his associates “don’t have non-lethal” means of resisting the rioters.

CONTEXT: I spoke with the alleged shooter earlier in the night who stated he was there to protect property He did not make racist comments, condemn #BLM, or mention political motivations for his actions He said that he was there to protect property & was carrying a firearm pic.twitter.com/ViYUB65tiy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

ABC 30 reports that Rittenhouse “is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois.”

