Kenosha: Illinois Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse Charged with Murder for Fatal Shooting

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 25: Volunteers clean graffiti from a high school near the Kenosha County Courthouse following another night of unrest on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rioting as well as clashes between police and protesters began Sunday night after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed …
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two people during the Tuesday night riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Insider.com reports that Rittenhouse is from Antioch, Illinois, and was allegedly armed with an AR-15 Tuesday night. He allegedly “crossed state lines to stand guard outside businesses during unrest stemming from the… [August 23, 2020] police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people Tuesday night, two of whom succumbed to their wounds. The incident was captured on amateur cell phone footage and quickly went viral.

USA Today’s Nick Penzenstadler tweeted:

Although there were numerous armed civilians, an eyewitness described Rittenhouse as “more erratic and ‘on edge’ than the others.”

A Getty Images photographer appears to have captured a photo Rittenhouse earlier in the day, though he is not identified in its caption.

Kyle Rittenhouse Kenosha cleaning up (Scott Olson / Getty)

Volunteers clean graffiti from a high school near the Kenosha County Courthouse following another night of unrest on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He briefly spoke to The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer the night of the shooting, saying he was “protecting” local residents’ property — and declaring that he and his associates “don’t have non-lethal” means of resisting the rioters.

ABC 30 reports that Rittenhouse “is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois.”

