Rasmussen Poll: Joe Biden Sinks After Democrat Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden lost support after the Democrat National Convention according to a new poll from Rasmussen.

Biden is now at 46 percent support in the national survey of likely voters conducted by Rasmussen. A week ago, the same poll showed Biden at 48 percent.

President Donald Trump’s support increased from 44% last week to 45% in the latest poll.

Rasmussen noted that Biden’s latest showing was his lowest level of support in any of their surveys in 2020.

The survey of 2,500 Likely Voters was conducted during the Democrat convention on August 19-20 and after the convention on August 23-25. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.

Other national polls show Biden still leading Trump. A CNBC/Change Research Poll showed Biden leading by eight points and an Economist/YouGov poll showed Biden leading by nine points.