Ben Carson Condemns ‘Senseless and Destructive Violence’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson opened his speech during Thursday’s Republican National Convention (RNC) by addressing the nationwide protests breaking out in U.S. cities, warning that the nation cannot unite and see “necessary change” through “senseless and destructive violence.”

“Before I begin, I’d like to say that our hearts go out to the Blake family and the other families who’ve been impacted by the tragic events Kenosha,” Carson began.

“As Jacob’s mother has urged the country, let’s use our hearts our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other,” he said, stressing that “America is great when we behave greatly.”

America must come together in “love of our fellow citizens” in order to “succeed in change,” he added.

“History reminds us that necessary change comes through hope and love — not senseless and destructive violence,” he said, referencing the violent riots popping up across the country.

“Abraham Lincoln once said to an America divided, that ‘Your purpose, then, plainly stated, is that you will destroy the government, unless you be allowed to construe and enforce the Constitution as you please, on all points in dispute between you and us. You will rule or ruin in all events.'”

“These words of warning are relevant today,” he added.