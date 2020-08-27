President Trump said during his Republican National Convention (RNC) speech on Thursday that while his agenda is “Made in the USA,” Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s agenda is “Made in China.”

Trump said he will impose tariffs on the products of any American corporation that offshores jobs to foreign countries rather than keeping them in the United States.

“We will also provide tax credits to bring jobs out of China back to America, and we will impose tariffs on any company that leaves America to produce jobs overseas,” Trump said. “We’ll make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country, as I’ve already been doing. Joe Biden’s agenda is Made in China. My agenda is Made in the USA.”

Trump noted Biden’s support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a free trade deal that would have forced American workers to compete against low-wage workers in Vietnam and Malaysia.

“As Vice President, he supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership which would have been a death sentence for the U.S. auto industry,” Trump said. “He backed the horrendous South Korea trade deal, which took many jobs from our country.”

Thanks to Biden’s help, with his support of normalizing U.S. trade relations with China, the nation’s trade deficit with China has eliminated at least 3.5 million American jobs since 2001.

Recently, before his aides walked back the statement, Biden said he would end Trump’s tariffs on billions of dollars worth of China-made goods. Likewise, in 2019, Biden criticized Trump’s tariffs on China.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.