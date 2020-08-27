Giuliani Roasts Biden: Can’t Be President from Your Basement

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani excoriated Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night during his speech to the RNC for his lack of leadership in a time of national crisis.

Rudy Giuliani had hard words for former Obama administration Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night, as he made his speech during the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. After speaking of the Big Apple’s decline from his tenure as NYC mayor through today’s governance by Bill de Blasio, Giuliani made the case that “all black lives matter” to the Republican party.

That is when he turned his sights on Joe Biden. “The Democrats are urging you to vote for an obviously defective candidate,” he stated. “Biden has changed his principles so often, he no longer has any principles.”

“He’s a trojan horse with Bernie, AOC, Pelosi, Black Lives Matter, and his party’s entire left wing, just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police, socialist policies,” Giuliani warned.

“These continuous riots in Democratic cities give you a good view of the future under Biden,” Giuliani said. “All five of the top cities for homicides, like the top cities for rioting and looting, are governed by ‘progressive’ Democrats.”

You think the progressive Democrat approach to crime — which is to do nothing substantive to reduce it; to release prisoners — as many and as soon as possible, and to go to war with the police — the only group with the capability to protect your citizens!

“It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city, to your town, to your suburb,” Giuliani asserted. “There is no question that this awesome job of restoring safety for our people cannot be done from your basement, Joe!”

“There’s also no question that President Trump will fight with all his strength to preserve the American system of government, and our way of life,” he concluded. “President Trump with his boundless love of our country and all our people, his disciplined work ethic, his exceptional ability to inspire, and his deep understanding of our system of government and the strength of American values, is the man we can trust to preserve — and even improve — our way of life.”

He ended his speech with a direct request: “Mr. President, make our nation safe again.”