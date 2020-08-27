President Donald Trump’s daughter and Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump introduced her father on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

“Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington!” she said.

Ivanka Trump delivered a lengthy introduction, recalling the first four years the president and her family spent in Washington, DC, and the administration’s successes. Her remarks were warmly received by a crowd of supporters gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for the president’s speech.

“For the first time in a long time, we have a president who has called out Washington’s hypocrisy — and they hate him for it,” she said. “Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective.”

She reminded Americans that the president refused to align with the political elite in Washington.

“Our President refuses to surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite. To my father, you are the elite,” he said. “He only cares about scoring points with you.”

She also took shots at the media.

“America doesn’t need another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands,” she said.

Ivanka Trump acknowledged that her father had rough edges, specifically referring to his combative voice on social media.

“I recognize that my dad’s communication style is not to everyone’s taste, and I know his Tweets can feel a bit … unfiltered,” she said. “But the results speak for themselves.”