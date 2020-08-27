President Trump drew a stark contrast between his view of America and that of the Democrats, affirming the American faith in “Almighty God” and asking how Joe Biden and the Democrats can possibly lead the nation when they spend so much time “tearing down our country.”

This election, Trump said, “will decide whether we will defend the American way of life, or whether we will allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it. That won’t happen,” Trump promised, slamming Democrats for assailing America as “a land of racial, economic, and social injustice” during last week’s Democratic National Convention.

“So tonight, I ask you a simple question: How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?” he posed.

Those on the left hold a “backward view,” he continued, pointing out that they do not view America as exceptional, just, or free. Rather, his opponents view America as “a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins.”

While Democrats present themselves as the antidote for the country’s redemption, Trump reminded Americans that the answer does not lie with politicians. Americans put their faith in “Almighty God.”

“Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history,” Trump said.

“But in this country, we don’t look to career politicians for salvation. In America, we don’t turn to government to restore our souls – we put our faith in Almighty God,” he continued.

“Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul. He is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness,” the president added.