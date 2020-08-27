Protesters Harass, Assault Pro-Trump Elderly Couple Near White House

Man Assaulted Outside White House
Kristina Wong

Protesters surrounding the White House on Thursday evening assaulted an elderly couple walking on the street nearby.

Protesters followed and heckled the elderly man and woman — who was wearing a “Trump 2020” t-shirt.

“Get the f**k out!” a protester shouted through a megaphone at the couple. “Why?” the man can be heard responding.

A female protester could be seen running at the man and pushing him. The man continued walking, as protesters continued to push him from behind.

He could be heard saying he was there to watch fireworks.

Fireworks were planned to be set off later that evening at the National Mall after President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nominee.

Protesters threw water on the man as he walked and then sucker-punched him, knocking him to the ground, according to videos posted by Daily Caller journalist Phillip Nieto and Townhall journalist Julio Rosas. According to Rosas, there was blood on his face.

 

Protesters gathered to protest Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House’s South Lawn.

Police sirens could be heard in the background of his speech.

Other sirens, potentially from protesters in an attempt to interrupt his speech, could also be heard.

 

