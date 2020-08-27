Tom Cotton: Donald Trump’s Strength ‘Kept Us Out of War’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday evening that President Donald Trump’s “strength” has “kept us out of war.”

“We need a president who stands up for America — not one who takes a knee,” Cotton said. “A strong and proud America is a safe America — safe from our enemies and safe from war.”

Cotton charged during his speech that Trump has worked during his first term to strengthen America’s military and position in the world, which has led to greater peace.

“No one who’s seen the face of war desires to see it again. Too many of our fellow Americans are already honored at the hallowed grounds of Arlington,” Cotton said. “But if we want peace, we must be strong. Weakness is provocative. President Trump’s strength has kept us out of war.”

Other members of Congress, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), have praised Trump’s foreign policy for resisting war and pursuing peace.

Paul said during the RNC that former Vice President Joe Biden will to continue to “spill our blood and treasure” should he become the 46th president of the United States.

He said:

I can tell you the president not only felt the pain of these families, but that the president is committed to ending this war. President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end war rather than start one. He intends to end the war in Afghanistan. He is bringing our men and women home.

“Joe Biden won’t stand up for America. Donald Trump will. So this November, let’s stand with the president and vote to keep America great,” Cotton said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.