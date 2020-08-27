Outside the White House Thursday evening, protesters in pig masks and police uniforms forced “Trump” to take a knee.

An individual dressed as President Trump wagged his finger as a protester wearing a pig nose and police uniform approached him, instructing him to “go down.” Another individual, wearing a pig mask and police uniform, dropped to the ground, only to obsessively wipe “Trump’s” shoes.

“Quit being a bootlicker you son of a bitch,” the first “cop” said to the other on the ground. “Black Lives Matter. I take a knee. I am a repentive pig.”

“You’re going down, Trump. I’m taking you down. On your knees. On your knees,” the individual said as the performance continued.

“Only for a beautiful woman will I get down on my knee,” the man playing Trump said while holding a sign reading, “Presidency of the Absurd.”

“Black Lives Matter Trump. Take a knee,” the fake cop continued, encouraging everyone in the area to chant, “Trump take a knee.”

“Trump” dramatically struggled but eventually took a knee, to the victorious response of the group.

“Use your power. We are free. Use creative, honest, respectful — ingenuity,” the protester donning a pig nose added as the performance concluded.