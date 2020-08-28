Donald Trump: ‘Protesters, Your Ass’ — These Are Anarchists

President Donald Trump criticized Democrat protesters in America’s major cities at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

The president also criticized the corporate media and leading Democrats for repeating that they were “mostly peaceful protests” despite reports of rioting, arson, and looting.

“Protesters. You know what I say? ‘Protesters, your ass!’ I don’t talk about my ass,” he said as the crowd laughed. “Those are anarchists, agitators, rioters, and looters.”

The president referred to the hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the White House on Thursday night as he delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican National Convention.

“Today’s Democrat Party is filled with hate,” he said. “Just look at Joe Biden’s supporters in the streets screaming and shouting at bystanders with unhinged manic rage, right?”

The president claimed that the protesters probably did not even know who George Floyd was, the black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, sparking the first wave of protests.

“They are just looking for trouble,” Trump said. “It has nothing to do with George Floyd or anything. They don’t even know who George Floyd is. They have no idea.”

The president mocked the Democrats and the media for refusing to condemn the protesters for gathering in close quarters despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Democrats have no complaint about the rioters and the vandals marauding through our cities or mass unruly demonstrations, but they don’t believe law-abiding citizens can go to church together,” Trump said as the crowd booed.