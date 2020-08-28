DULUTH, Minnesota — Vice President Mike Pence said at a campaign event on Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump stands with Minnesota’s miners and workers in the Minnesota Iron Range.

Pence spoke in Minnesota, a state Trump and Pence narrowly lost during the 2016 presidential election by 1.5 percentage points. Now, the Trump-Pence team has targeted the state and hopes to expand their foothold in Congress.

For instance, former Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) hopes to unseat Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) during the 2020 elections.

The former congressman added that the Republican National Convention (RNC) was “four days of optimism.”

Lewis said that Trump’s tax cuts and regulation cuts helped stir manufacturing and job growth in Minnesota.

He further joked that the Democrat National Convention “looked like an H.R. meeting on Zoom.”

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) said Trump “brought mining and manufacturing back to the shores of the United States.”

Pence said that the RNC was “incredibly stirring and incredibly inspiring.”

“Our convention was a celebration of American greatness,” he said.

Virginia, Minnesota, Mayor Larry Cuffe, and Ely, Minnesota, Mayor Chris Swanson spoke as well and noted that they, along with many other Iron Range mayors, endorsed Trump for his reelection. They charged that the Democratic Party, as well as the Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party, moved too far to the left and neglected the plight of the American worker.

They wrote:

We have watched as our constituents’ jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country. By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good-paying jobs elsewhere. Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.

Pence charged that, through their pro-worker policies, they could rebuild the Minnesota and the American economy, unlike former Vice President Joe Biden, who wants to tank the economy with socialist policies.

He said that this election is a “choice between we allow Joe Biden and the Democrat party to advance a socialist agenda … or we stand and fight for the American Dream.”

Pence said that a Biden administration would return “back to economic surrender with China.” He emphasized that Trump’s tariffs leveled the “playing field” for American workers.

“The road to victory begins in Duluth, Minnesota, and .. we’re going to win the state,” the vice president said.

Pence said when mining was shut down in the Iron Range, Biden told miners to “learn to code,” adding “Trump always stands up for the Iron Range.”

