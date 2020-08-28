Poll: John James Takes Lead in Michigan Senate Race

According to a new Trafalgar Group poll, Republican challenger John James has taken the lead over incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) in the key battleground state of Michigan.

The survey, which was conducted during the Democratic National Convention, and before the Republican National Convention, showed James with 48.1 percent support, compared to 46.6 percent for Peters. Other candidates have the support of 2.1 percent of respondents, while 3.2 percent were undecided.

Another poll in the state released Friday showed President Trump with a narrow lead over Joe Biden, 46.6 percent to 45.2 percent.

“Voters are looking for leadership, not a self-serving career politician,” James spokeswoman Abby Walls told Breitbart News.

“Democrats are trying to prop up their failing candidate with smear campaigns, and it isn’t working because voters know John James has the skills and the experience it takes to get results for Michigan,” she said.

